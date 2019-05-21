Wake-Up Weather: Sunny weather returns today with windy conditions

Remnant showers behind a line of storms overnight continue to exit the eastern Big Country this morning. Skies will clear behind it giving way to sunny skies this afternoon and much drier conditions as breezy westerly winds will bring in drier air. Winds will gust as high as 30 mph this afternoon as highs stay cool thanks to a Pacific front last night.

A more settled weather patter returns through next week now with highs staying in the mid and upper 80s, however it comes with some windy conditions with wind gusts as 30 mph almost every day through Memorial Day. Muggy air will return by Thursday morning as dew points climb back to near 70°. This will create a heat index almost every afternoon through next week.

There is a small chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday, but no severe weather is expected as of right now.

Today: Sunny. Windy. Southwest wind around 15 to 25 mph. 30 mph wind gusts. Highs around 80°.

Tonight: Clear skies. South winds around 10 to 15 mph. Lows around 60°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Windy. South winds around 15 to 25 mph. 30 mph wind gusts. Highs around 90°.

Thursday: Chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny. Windy. South winds around 20 to 30 mph. 40 mph wind gusts. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny. Windy. Lows around 70°. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Windy. Lows around 70°. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Windy. Lows around 70°. Highs around 90°.

Average High: 86°

Average Low: 63°

Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.

Sunset: 8:34 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud