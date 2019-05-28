Wake-Up Weather: Very warm and breezy afternoon

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the first time this month, we could finally see 90° in Abilene this afternoon. If not, it will be only the 4th time in recorded weather history that we have not seen the 90s during the month of May. After today our weather will be turning cooler with rain and thunderstorm chances. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny again this afternoon, and still breezy at times with a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm late today.

A better chance for storms begin to move into the Big Country after midnight Wednesday morning. These storms will become more widespread into Wednesday afternoon as a weak cold front begins to move into the Big Country. A band of heavy rain will be possible across the region where 1" to 2" of rain will be possible. Watch for areas of flooding with heavy rain. This band will likely be around the I-20 corridor. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm will also be possible tomorrow, but no widespread severe weather is expected. Tomorrow afternoon's cold front, along with cloud cover and rain, will keep us only in the upper 70s for highs. Rain and thunderstorms will end by early Thursday morning.

The 80s return again Thursday afternoon, but thunderstorm chances return again Friday through Sunday as highs warm back into the upper 80s.

Today: Isolated late afternoon thunderstorm chance. Mostly sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. 25 mph wind gusts. Highs around 90°.

Tonight: Thunderstorm chances after midnight. Partly cloudy. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Isolated severe storms possible. Heavy rain possible. Weak afternoon cold front. Cloudy. South winds becoming north around 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Northeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows around 60°. Highs around 80°.

Friday: Chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs around 90°.

Average High: 87°

Average Low: 65°

Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.

Sunset: 8:38 p.m.

- Meteorologist Grant Tosterud