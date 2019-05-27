Wake-Up Weather: Warm and mostly sunny Memorial Day

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The quiet weather from this weekend continues for your Memorial Day, so be sure to get outside and enjoy it! Skies will remain mostly sunny as we head into this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

After today though, we get back into a more active weather pattern once again. Isolated thunderstorm chances return Tuesday afternoon, with a strong storm possible. The better chance for rain and thunderstorms is Wednesday. The entire Big Country is under a Slight Risk for severe weather as a weak cold front will pass across the region through the day. Rain and storms are expected to develop Wednesday morning, becoming scattered to widespread by the afternoon. An isolated strong to severe storm may be possible, but still the threat for widespread severe weather is low. Heavy rainfall will be a concern though with up to 1"-2" of rain possible.

Thursday will see a break from the rain and storm chances by the morning with light winds returning. However, the rain and storm chances are not over. Another chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Friday and through the weekend.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. South winds around 15 to 25 mph. 30 mph wind gusts. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. 30 mph wind gusts. Lows around 70°.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated chance for afternoon thunderstorms. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. 25 mph wind gusts. Highs around 90°.

Wednesday: Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Isolated severe storms possible. Weak afternoon cold front. Cloudy. Mostly sunny. Southwest winds around 10 to 20 mph. 25 mph wind gusts. Lows around 70°. Highs around 80°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Chance for showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Chance for showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Chance for showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs around 90°.

Average High: 87°

Average Low: 65°

Sunrise: 6:34a.m.

Sunset: 8:38 p.m.

- Meteorologist Grant Tosterud