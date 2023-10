Well this weekend was perfect fall conditions around the Big Country. Cool mornings and comfortable afternoons plenty of sunshine is ideal for this time of year.

Unfortunately, temperatures will begin to warm back up this week as wind flow returns from the south allowing the warm gulf air to return to the area.

Temperatures expected to get back into the 90’s by midweek. Breezy conditions are also expected to return by Wednesday with winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour.