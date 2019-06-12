Wednesday, June 12, 2019: Stormy AM gives way to sunny PM

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The morning will see scattered to isolated rain and thunderstorms. An isolated severe thunderstorm will be possible with the main hazards being large hail, damaging winds, and deadly lightning. The afternoon will be quiet and mostly sunny with high temperatures reaching the middle 80’s There will be a light northeast wind during the day then overnight the winds will come from the east southeast and will remain light. It will be a quiet night with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling to the lower to middle 60’s.

There will be more chances for rain and thunderstorms through Friday as a few upper level disturbances are forecast to pass over our area. .

This weekend looks to be another hot and sunny one. High temperatures are forecasted to reach the upper 90s.

The start to next week looks a bit unsettled with rain and thunderstorm chances as we return to a southwest flow aloft. Temperatures will also stay warm.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High Temperature: 85° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. 20% PM Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SE 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly sunny. *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *AN ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WILL BE POSSIBLE* 30% AM Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 20-25 G40 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Breezy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 20% PM Showers and Thunderstorms. Hot. Breezy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and Thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 20% Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 90°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:46 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday