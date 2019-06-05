Wednesday, June 5, 2019: More rain and thunderstorm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will be another warm and humid day with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for activity will be in the evening through the night. There is a chance a few thunderstorms may be strong to severe with the main hazards being damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding.

For Thursday, we could get a few wrap around showers and thunderstorms as the upper low continues to travel to the east of our forecast area. There will be a chance for scattered severe thunderstorms in the northern Heartland for Thursday as well. We finally get out of this upper level southwest flow and transition to a little bit of upper level ridging by Friday. Friday through the weekend looks to be dry with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be hot for the weekend as well.

Sunday night a cold front will pass through the area from northwest moving to the southeast. This will cool temperatures back down to seasonal normals and give us the chance for a few rain showers and thunderstorms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* An isolated severe thunderstorm will be possible. Partly sunny. 50% Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 5-10 > E 5-10 > W 5-10 MPH

Tonight: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* An isolated severe thunderstorm will be possible. Mostly cloudy. 60% Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible in the northern Heartland. Partly sunny. 60% AM Showers and Thunderstorms. 40% PM Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 87° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. 30% PM Showers and Thunderstorms. Hot. Cold front PM. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SW 5-10 > N 15-20 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. 30% AM Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 20% Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: E 5-10 > S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 89°

Average Low Temperature: 67°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:43 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday