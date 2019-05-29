Wednesday, May 29, 2019: Scattered severe storms wed

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Rain and thunderstorms will continue throughout the day and will exit our southeast counties at around midnight tonight. Strong to severe storms will be possible throughout the morning as an upper level disturbance meets up with a retrograding dryline. In the morning main hazards will be large hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding due to heavy rain. In the afternoon a cold front will come through the area traveling north to south. This will give us the potential for more strong to severe thunderstorms. Main hazards will be large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and flash flooding due to heavy rain.

The rest of the week looks unsettled as we will remain in a southwest flow (downstream trough axis) aloft. Rain and thunderstorm chances will exist everyday throughout the forecast period.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *SLIGHT/ENHANCED RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* Scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms possible. Mostly cloudy. 80% Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. High Temperature: 80° Winds: S 5-10 > N 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: *SLIGHT/ENHANCED RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* Scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms possible. Partly/Mostly cloudy. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. 40% PM Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. High Temperature: 81° Winds: NE 5-10 > E 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly cloudy. 40% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. 40% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. 40% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. 30% Showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 87°

Average Low Temperature: 65°

Sunrise: 6:33 A.M.

Sunset: 8:39 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday