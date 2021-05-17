Weather Outlook: Numerous severe thunderstorms expected Monday evening, overnight

(KTAB/KRBC) – Numerous severe storms are expected throughout the Big Country Monday evening into the overnight hours.



The Storm Prediction Center says most of the area has a *MODERATE RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* during this time. This is a 4 out of 5 rank on the storm potential scale. It means that numerous severe thunderstorms are likely. The main hazards are very large hail (larger then golf ball size), damaging winds, a few tornadoes, and flooding.

Storms start to form Monday evening after 8:00 p.m.

Storms will cluster together and become more widespread in the early morning hours Tuesday.

Severe weather chances decrease but rain is expected to continue through late Tuesday afternoon.

Timing it out…

This afternoon looks mainly quiet. A few isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Storm chances will ramp up this evening and night. The best chance for severe storms will be in the 8PM – 2AM time slot.

All modes of severe weather will be possible. These storms will be more discrete in nature. The most likely hazard will be very large hail. Damaging winds and the potential for a few tornadoes will be concerns.

During the late night hours and early morning hours (3AM – 7AM) storms will cluster together. Areas of precipitation will become more widespread during this time. As it does, flooding will become more of a concern. The tornado threat will also transition to more of a straight line wind threat.

Areas of rain and storms will continue into late Tuesday morning and early Tuesday afternoon as the severe weather threat decreases. By the middle to late afternoon we should see rain/storms chances come to a close.