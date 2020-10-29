Weather pattern slow to moderate

Warmer temperatures and milder weather are on the way across the Big Country and that will help us recover from this weeks wintry weather event. For this Thursday afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies to warm things up with a high of around 54 degrees. The winds will be very breezy from the northwest at around 10-15 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies with an overnight low dipping down to around 35 degrees. The winds will settle at around 5-10 mph from the north northwest.