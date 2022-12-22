(KTAB/KRBC) – Some light snowfall caught much of the Big Country by surprise Thursday morning, and as sub-freezing temperatures are set to remain, many are wondering what’s to come.

The following is a timeline update from BigCountryHomepage.com meteorologists:

The much talked about cold weather arrived into the Big Country early Thursday morning and brought with it a surprise downburst of snow for the area in its path. The front pushed through the city of Abilene around 6Am this morning and quickly progressed southward through the Big Country by mid morning. Most of the snowfall activity was concentrated east of the city of Abilene and eastward into the I-20 corridor. Snow was expected to end by noon and the main focus of the winter event was the cold temps left in the wake of the passage of the cold front. Snowfall will taper off and we will expect temperatures to remain very cold into the overnight hours tonight with readings expected to be right around 10 degrees for the overnight low and the wind chills near zero or below. If you decide to venture outdoors, please dress in several layers to avoid exposure to hypothermia. Also, please make sure to protect your plants, pipes, and pets and check on your elderly loved ones. The cold air will moderate as we make our way through the holiday weekend and by Christmas Day, highs will be back to around 48 degrees.

Click here to get the latest weather information, including live radar and warnings from the National Weather Service, on BigCountryHomepage.com.