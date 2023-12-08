Weather Update: Friday, December 8th: A cold front will move through the Big Country later this evening through early Saturday morning. Temperatures this weekend may not even get out of the 50’s with gusty winds continuing behind the front. Temperatures Saturday night into Sunday are expected to drop below freezing.
