Another bitterly cold night ahead. The good news is the winds will remain light tonight so lows and wind chill values won’t be as low as they have been. Single digit wind chills possible down in the Heartland but lows should remain in the teens. Tomorrow temperatures will finally rise above freezing as highs expected to climb into the 50’s. Gusty winds will also return from the southwest up to 35 miles per hour.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
End Zone Extra
Interactive Radar
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Sports Newsletter
Sports Illustrated
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Sports Newsletter
Sports Illustrated
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now