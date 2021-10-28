Weather Whys – Big Country winter outlook and La Niña

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Consistent with a typical La Niña pattern, forecasters are calling for a warmer winter season for a majority of the U.S., including the Big Country. Using their most up-to-date forecasting technologies and computer models, these forecasters create seasonal outlooks to help people prepare for the upcoming months.

Warmer than normal conditions look to dominate the United States this season covering the Southern and Eastern tiers of the country. The Pacific Northwest extending east to the northern Plains, and southeastern portions of Alaska look to favor below normal temperatures this winter.

Likewise, the forecast says “drier than normal” conditions are favored across the southern tier of the United States, including the Big Country and Heartland. This may mean worsening drought conditions to spread across the southwest, also including the Lone Star State.

The majority of this long-term forecast includes what is expected during a “normal” La Niña winter pattern. Even though warmer than average conditions are forecast, the Big Country will still be prone to cold snaps and even storm systems that could bring rain. However, the current trend points to fewer of those events as we head into the winter season.

