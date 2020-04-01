Wednesday, April 1, 2020: Warm, breezy, and mostly cloudy day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will be mostly cloudy and warm. Expect a south wind to be breezy at times. Thursday will warm into the 80’s as this dry weather pattern stays with us.

A cold front will move through Friday AM. This will cause afternoon high temperatures to cool to the 60’s. It will also give us a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms.

Better chances for showers and storms will move in this weekend with the best chance being on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower 80’s and the chances for rain and storms will continue.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 67° Winds: NNE 10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 64° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Cloudy. 50% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 74°

Average Low Temperature: 48°

Sunrise: 7:26 A.M.

Sunset: 7:59 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday