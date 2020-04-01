Wednesday, April 1, 2020: Warm, breezy, and mostly cloudy day

FORECAST SUMMARY:
Today will be mostly cloudy and warm. Expect a south wind to be breezy at times. Thursday will warm into the 80’s as this dry weather pattern stays with us.
A cold front will move through Friday AM. This will cause afternoon high temperatures to cool to the 60’s. It will also give us a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms.
Better chances for showers and storms will move in this weekend with the best chance being on Sunday.
Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower 80’s and the chances for rain and storms will continue.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 10-20 G25 MPH
Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 10-15 MPH
Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 67° Winds: NNE 10 MPH
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 64° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH
Sunday: Cloudy. 50% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH
Average High Temperature: 74°
Average Low Temperature: 48°
Sunrise: 7:26 A.M.
Sunset: 7:59 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday