FORECAST SUMMARY:

Fire weather concerns will return today after a morning cold front. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for most of the forecast area from 10:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. Critical fire weather is expected during that time. It will be dry and sunny with highs in the middle to upper 70’s. The Southern Big Country and Heartland should reach the low 80’s. Relative humidity values may drop to below 5%. That is extremely dry. There will be a gusty WNW wind. The winds will settle this evening.

It will get chilly overnight. Clear skies, light winds, and dry air will make for some good cooling. Expect lows to fall into the low 40’s.

Temperatures will then warm through Friday. Thursday will be in the middle 80’s. Friday will reach the middle 90’s. It will be breezy and dry with fire weather concerns.

A weak cold front will move in Saturday. The forecast will stay dry as the winds turn to the north. Temperatures will fall back to closer to average. Expect high temperatures in the low 80’s with mostly cloudy skies.

Easter Sunday looks to be hot, windy, and dry. Expect highs in the upper 80’s to near 90° with mostly sunny skies.

A stronger cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday morning. Rain chances don’t look good at this time, however we are still far out. As we get more data over the next few days we will get a better idea on rain chances. Right now, I am going with a dry forecast with highs on Monday in the upper 70’s. It will be windy.

Tuesday will be seasonable and windy. It will be partly sunny.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *FIRE WEATHER WATCH* *FIRE WEATHER* Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 77° Winds: WNW 15-25 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 42° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: NE 20-25 G35 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SE 15-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 79°

Average Low Temperature: 52°

Sunrise: 7:12 A.M.

Sunset: 8:07 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday