Wednesday, April 15, 2020: After a cold start expect a pleasant afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:
Expect a nice warm-up today. Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 60’s under sunny skies. The winds will be light
Thursday will warm into middle to upper 70’s. It will be windy as well.
A cold front Friday morning will drop us into the 50’s. The cold front looks to be mostly dry. There will be a slight chance for rain showers.
Saturday will see warmer temperatures along with a better chance for rain. Thunderstorms will be possible. Sunday will be sunny, dry, and warm.
Monday and Tuesday will be in the middle 80’s.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Becoming Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Tonight: Clear. High Temperature: 49° Winds: S 10-15 MPH
Thursday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 57° Winds: N 10-15 G20 MPH
Saturday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 71° Winds: ESE 0-5 MPH
Sunday: Sunny. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: N 5-10 MPH
Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SW 10-15 G20 MPH
Average High Temperature: 77°
Average Low Temperature: 52°
Sunrise: 7:9 A.M.
Sunset: 8:09 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday