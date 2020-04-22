Wednesday, April 22, 2020: Very warm, sunny, and windy day today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

This afternoon will be very warm, sunny, and windy. High temperatures will be in the upper 80’s to near 90° with west northwest wind gusts around 30 MPH. A Wind Advisory will take effect at 10am for King County. This will continue through 7pm today. For this area, winds out of the northwest will be around 25-35 MPH with 45 MPH wind gusts.

Warm weather will stick with us through the work week. High’s will be in the low to middle 80’s on Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will move through on Friday. This will usher in milder weather for the upcoming weekend as the dry weather continues.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: AM *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Becoming Sunny. 30% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: WNW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Clear. High Temperature: 55° Winds: NW 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: N 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 79°

Average Low Temperature: 54°

Sunrise: 7:01 A.M.

Sunset: 8:14 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday