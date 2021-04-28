Wednesday, April 28, 2021: Severe storm chances return along with an evening cold front

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Chances for rain showers and storms will continue Wednesday. There will be a 50% chance for rain showers and storms. There is a *ENHANCED RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* today and tonight. This means *NUMEROUS SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE*. There will be a breezy south wind. Highs will range from the middle 70’s to the low 80’s along with partly cloudy skies. A cold front will move through Wednesday evening. This will give us another chance for severe storms. The main hazards will be large hail and damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes will be possible along with localized flooding because of heavy rain. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s under mostly cloudy skies. It will stay windy.

There will be another chance for rain showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Severe weather is not expected. Hight temperatures will only reach the low 70’s under mostly cloudy skies. It will stay windy.

Friday will see highs warm into the middle 70’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a slight chances for storms.

The warming trend will continue into the weekend. Highs will reach the middle 80’s on Saturday. There will be a slight chances for storms.

Sunday will see a continuation of the warming trend. Highs will be in the upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies. It will be windy. It will be dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *ENHANCED RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *NUMEROUS SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Partly Sunny. 50% Rain Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: *ENHANCED RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *NUMEROUS SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. 70% Rain Showers and thunderstorms. Increasing Clouds. Mostly Cloudy. Windy. Low Temperature: 59° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 67° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Windy. 20% AM Rain Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: WSW 15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 80°

Average Low Temperature: 56°

Sunrise: 6:55 A.M.

Sunset: 8:18 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday