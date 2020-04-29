Wednesday, April 29, 2020: Seasonable temps return along with a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A morning cold front will cause temperatures to return to seasonable. Expect high temperatures today to be around 80° under sunny skies. There will be a breezy north wind as well. The winds will taper off during the evening hours. Overnight, expect clear skies along with a light south wind. Temperatures will fall into the low 50’s.

We will then see a warming trend through the rest of the week. Thursday will be sunny with highs in the upper 80’s.

The winds will pick up out of the SSW on Friday. Expect high’s in the middle 90’s with plenty of sun.

The weekend is looking unusually hot. Expect high temperatures in the upper 90’s for both Saturday and Sunday. A few areas may see triple digit heat.

The forecast remains dry through the extended.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Clear. High Temperature: 51° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 81°

Average Low Temperature: 56°

Sunrise: 6:54 A.M.

Sunset: 8:19 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday