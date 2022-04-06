FORECAST SUMMARY:

Slightly below average temperatures will be felt today after last night’s cold front. Expect highs in the low 70’s under sunny skies. It will be windy and dry. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until noon for most areas. That is because north winds will be around 25-30 MPH with 45 MPH wind gusts. The wind will decrease a little this afternoon, however it will stay breezy. Fire weather will be elevated for most areas. Portions of the Northern Big Country will experience critical fire weather. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 10:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m. King and Knox County.

The winds will settle this evening. It will be a chilly night as temperatures fall to the low 40’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light north wind.

The winds will pick up again Thursday. Critical fire weather is possible. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect for most areas from 10:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. Thursday. Expect highs in the low 70’s under sunny skies. It will be windy.

Friday will see a continuation of the mild, windy, and dry weather. It will be sunny.

The weekend will see above average temperatures return as the winds turn to the south. It will be windy and dry. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80’s.

A few chances of storms will be seen as we head into next week. Severe weather will be possible. It is still to early to tell the exact timing, strength, and coverage of the storms. Just going with a 20% chance for Monday.

Tuesday will warm into the 90’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *FIRE WEATHER* Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 70° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 42° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Thursday: *FIRE WEATHER* *FIRE WEATHER WATCH* Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NW 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: NW 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SSW 20-25 G40 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SW 20-25 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 77°

Average Low Temperature: 51°

Sunrise: 7:20 A.M.

Sunset: 8:02 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday