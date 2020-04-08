Wednesday, April 8, 2020: Unseasonably hot with mostly sunny skies

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the low 90’s. Skies will be mostly sunny. There will be a steady west wind. The SE Big Country and Heartland will see a slight chance for thunderstorms during the afternoon. If storms do develop, strong to possible severe storms will be possible.

A cold front will move through Thursday morning. This will give us a chance for rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will only reach the upper 60’s.

Friday will be a mild day with the chance for rain and thunderstorms continuing.

The weekend will be in the low to middle 70’s. Saturday has a good chance for rain and thunderstorms, while Easter Sunday looks to be dry.

Cool and dry weather settles in for Monday and Tuesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: W 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 58° Winds: N 5 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 69° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 60% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 75° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 75°

Average Low Temperature: 50°

Sunrise: 7:17 A.M.

Sunset: 8:04 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday