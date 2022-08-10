FORECAST SUMMARY:

Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue today. Chances will increase as we head through the day with the best chance being during the late afternoon and early evening. Severe weather is not expected, however strong gusty winds, dangerous lightning, and brief heavy downpours are all possible. High temperatures will be in the middle 90’s with increasing clouds. It will become mostly cloudy during the late afternoon with a humid feel.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s with partly clear skies. There is a slight chance of showers and non-severe storms. This is mainly for areas along and south of I-20. Expect a light and variable wind.

Thursday will feature another chance of showers and non-severe storms. The best chance of activity is for areas along and south of I-20. Strong gusty winds, occasional lightning, and locally heavy rain is possible.

A brief shower or storm cannot be ruled out Friday and Saturday. The forecast will most likely stay dry. There will be a light E to ESE wind with high temperatures in the middle 90’s.

Temperatures will increase as we head into next week. Sunday will see highs in the upper 90’s to near 100°. Monday and Tuesday will see triple digit heat. It will be dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Increasing Clouds. Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: Light and Variable

Tonight: Partly Clear. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: Light and Variable

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 97°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:59 A.M.

Sunset: 8:28 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday