Wednesday, August 11, 2021: Hot and breezy today with a mix of sun and clouds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot and breezy conditions will continue today. Expect highs in the upper 90’s to near 100° under partly sunny skies. There will be a breezy south wind. There is a very small chance for an isolated shower or non-severe storm in our far western countries this evening. Most areas will stay dry.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 70’s under partly clear skies. South winds will stay breezy.

Thursday will be a very similar day to Wednesday, however there will be a few more rays of sun. It will be dry.

Friday will see cloud cover increase slightly. The forecast looks to stay dry through the afternoon. A 20% chance of showers and storms will be seen Friday evening.

Better chances for rain will be seen this weekend. Temperatures look to be cooler too. Expect highs in the low 90’s under partly sunny skies.

Rain chances and unseasonably mild temperatures will linger into next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 97°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 7:00 A.M.

Sunset: 8:27 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday