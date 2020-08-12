Wednesday, August 12, 2020: Heat Advisory today along with more sunny and dry weather

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Very hot and dry weather will return today. Expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 100’s under sunny skies. South winds will be around 10-15 MPH. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most of our area at 12 noon Wednesday. This will continue though 7PM Thursday evening. High temperatures will be in the 103°-105° range during this time period. This dangerous heat will cause an increased risk for heat related illness. Make sure to practice heat safety.

Temperatures will be on the increase through Friday. Expect temperatures on Friday to reach 105°. Heat index values may be as high as 110°. The forecast will stay dry.

The weekend will see a weakening in the high pressure aloft. As a result, Saturday and Sunday will feature a few more clouds, and slightly cooler high temperatures. However, we will stay unseasonably hot and mainly dry. There may be a few isolated showers and storms Sunday evening.

A cold front looks to come through during the Sunday evening- Monday AM time frame. This will help to break this seemingly endless unseasonably hot and dry weather pattern. Monday and Tuesday will feature seasonable temperatures along with slight chances for rain showers and thunderstorms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *HEAT ADVISORY* Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 79° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: *HEAT ADVISORY* Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: Light and Variable

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 7:01 A.M.

Sunset: 8:26 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday