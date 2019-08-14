Wednesday, August 14, 2019: Seasonable with a chance for showers and thunderstorms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A trough in the upper and middle portions of the atmosphere will continue to deepen today as it shifts east across the lower Mississippi valley. This will put our forecast area in a northwest flow aloft. Disturbances in the flow aloft are forecast to move over our area Wednesday and Thursday which will give us the chance for showers and thunderstorms during that time fame. High temperatures will be around average, however with dew points in the middle to upper 60’s the heat indices will be around 100°.

By Friday, a upper level ridge will shift over our area. This will bring an end to any rain chances. Temperatures will also jump back up to the triple digits as we return to the southerly surface flow. The ridge will be the dominant weather maker through the rest of the extended forecast. An 850 hpa thermal ridge will also settle just to our west. As such, triple digit heat will continue through the extended forecast along with lots of sun.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly sunny. 30% Showers and thunderstorms. Muggy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 73° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. 20% AM Showers and thunderstorms. Muggy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 7:02 A.M.

Sunset: 8:24 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday