Temperatures will finally take a break from the triple-digits for most across the Big Country this afternoon, ending a nine day stretch of 100°+ weather in Abilene. However, the with very muggy air in place, heat index values will still climb into the lower 100s this afternoon as we see mostly sunny skies. There is a small chance for a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon in the far southern Big Country.

Our "cool down" will be short lived though, as the heat starts to return again already by Thursday. Highs will be back to around 100° tomorrow, and continue to warm into the weekend. Highs will be back into the lower 100s as early as Friday starting a new streak of triple-digit temperatures that will last into next week.