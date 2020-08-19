Wednesday, August 19, 2020: Another hot and mainly sunny day with possible overnight showers

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will reach the middle to upper 90’s under mainly sunny skies. It won’t be humid as a relatively dry air mass settles in. There will be a light ENE wind. Overnight, cloud cover will increase as temperatures fall into the low 70’s. There will be a slight chance for rain showers and non-severe storms.

That chance for rain showers and non-severe storms will continue into Thursday AM. Most of us will stay dry. Thursday’s highs will be a degree or two warmer than Wednesday along with plenty of sun.

Temperatures will slowly warm into the upper 90’s by Friday. Some models are indicating the potential for showers and thunderstorms Friday night. This will be monitored. For now, I am just going with a 20% chance for NE areas.

Temperatures will continue to warm this weekend as dry weather settles in. Expect highs near 100° under sunny to mainly sunny skies for both days.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 67° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. 20% AM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 7:06 A.M.

Sunset: 8:18 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday