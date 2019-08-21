Wednesday, August 21, 2019: Another hot and dry day…Future Rain?

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As an upper level ridge continues to dominate the weather, today will be hot and dry. Remember to practice heat safety. Take frequent breaks in air conditioned areas, stay hydrated, wear loose fitting and light colored clothing, and never leave your child or pet in a parked car. Stay cool! Otherwise today will be very sunny.

There will be a slight chance for rain and thunderstorm activity on Friday. Some computer models models suggest a partial breakdown in the ridge will occur in the Thursday-Friday time frame. This may cause a frontal boundary to pass through our area with attendant upper level support. Confidence isn’t great so a issuing a slight chance (20%) is appropriate.

As we head into the weekend, some computer models forecast an upper level shortwave moving through along the southeastern border of Oklahoma. This will give our area the chance for some showers and thunderstorms and cause cooler temperatures. However, some computer models runs show the ridge remaining strong. This will cause a continuation of hot and dry weather. Confidence being low for the weekend introducing a slight chance (20%) for rain showers and thunderstorms for Saturday is appropriate.

As we head into next week the upper level ridge will strengthen. This will cause temperatures to return to the triple digits. There is a 10% chance for rain showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday as a shortwave from the east is forecast to effect our area.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Warm. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. 10% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. 10% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 7:07 A.M.

Sunset: 8:17 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday