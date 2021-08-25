Wednesday, August 25, 2021: Hot and dry today with light winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Slightly above average temperatures will return today. Expect highs in the upper 90’s to near 100° under sunny skies. There will be a light south southeast wind. The wind will pick up slightly this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light south southeast wind.

A few more clouds will move in for Thursday and Friday. It will stay mostly sunny. A very small chance for isolated showers and storms will exist during the late afternoon and early evening. This is mainly for our southern counties. High temperatures will reach the middle 90’s. The wind will be light.

The weekend will see highs in the middle 90’s along with mostly sunny skies. It will be humid. There will be a 10% chances of showers and storms during the late afternoon and early evening. Most likely everyone will stay dry.

A tropical disturbance currently is churning just to the north of Venezuela. This is forecast to enter the gulf this weekend and may increase rain chances for the Big Country and Heartland early next week. Monday and Tuesday will feature slightly below average temperatures and partly sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: E 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 7:09 A.M.

Sunset: 8:11 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday