Wednesday, August 28, 2019: Rain/storm chances and below average temps continue

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An upper level high pressure system will be in the Arizona and New Mexico region today. This will put us in a north west flow aloft. Disturbances are forecast to pass over our area which will help induce convection. Rain and thunderstorm chances will shift from the north to the south as the day progresses. A 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms is appropriate. The day will start off cloudy and then clouds will decrease throughout the day. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80’s to lower 90’s as the cooler weather continues.

After the possibility of a few leftover showers Thursday morning things will turn hot and mostly dry. The upper level ridge axis will settle over the Arizona and New Mexico region. This will put us in a northwesterly flow aloft and keep high’s out of the triple digits. High’s on Thursday and Friday will be in the middle to upper 90’s. A few disturbances are forecast to pass over the area giving us a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms during this time frame.

Over the weekend more disturbances in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be the focus for convection. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday with high’s in the low 90’s.

Quiet weather looks to settle in early next week as the upper level ridge shifts to the east. This will end our rain chances and bring temperatures back to average.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 40% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: E 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. 20% AM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 40% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 5-10 > E 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 7:11 A.M.

Sunset: 8:08 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday