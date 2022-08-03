FORECAST SUMMARY:

Even hotter temperatures will be felt today as the humidity increases. A HEAT ADVISORY is now in effect from 1:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. this evening. Expect high temperatures to range from 103° to 105°. Heat safety will be a concern. Make sure to hydrate. There will be a breezy south wind under a sunny sky.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 70’s to near 80° under mostly clear skies. There will be a breezy south wind.

Thursday will feature similar temperatures with a few more clouds. An isolated shower or non-severe storm cannot be ruled out for areas north of I-20.

Friday will see temperatures cool a couple of degrees as cloud cover increases. Most areas will see highs around 101° with partly sunny skies. An isolated shower or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. There will be a light south breeze.

Saturday looks dry with highs around 100°. There will be a breezy southeast wind under a partly sunny sky. Sunday will finally see an end to the 100 degree heat streak. Highs will be in the upper 90’s with a breeze. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out.

Monday and Tuesday will feature small chances of showers and storms with highs just shy of the triple digit mark. The winds will be light.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 79° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SSE 5-10 G20 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSE 5-10 G20 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SE 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 98°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:55 A.M.

Sunset: 8:35 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday