Wednesday, August 4, 2021: Below average temperatures continue today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Below average temperatures will continue today. Expect highs in the low 90’s under mostly sunny skies. Low humidity will make it feel nice for this time of year. There will be a light east wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees under partly clear skies. Expect a light southeast wind.

Thursday will feature a slight chance of rain showers and storms. Temperatures will stay below average.

The heat will return this weekend. Expect highs in the upper 90’s to near 100° along with a breezy south wind. It will be sunny.

Hot summer-time weather will continue on Monday and Tuesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 15-20 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 98°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:54 A.M.

Sunset: 8:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday