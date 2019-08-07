Wednesday, August 7, 2019: Heat advisory will take effect today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As the upper level ridge slowly tracks across our area we will see a prolonged period of very hot, sunny, and dry weather. A 850 hpa ridge will hover over west Texas for the duration of the extended forecast as well. As a result of these factors a heat advisory will take effect at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday and continue all the way through 7:00 P.M. Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 98°-104° degree range with heat indices in the 100°-108° degree range. Remember to practice heat safety. Take frequent breaks in air conditioned areas, stay hydrated, wear loose fitting and light colored clothing, and never leave your child or pet in a parked car. Stay cool!

The ridge axis will take hold of our area by the weekend causing temperatures to get even hotter. The upper level ridge will be the dominate weather feature though the forecast period. As a result, triple digit heat will continue into next week along with plenty of sun.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *HEAT ADVISORY (HIGH TEMPERATURES: 98°-104° HEAT INDICES 100°-108°)* Sunny. 10% Showers and thunderstorms (southeastern areas). Hot. Muggy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. Muggy. Low Temperature: 80° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: *HEAT ADVISORY (HIGH TEMPERATURES: 98°-104° HEAT INDICES 100°-108°)* Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SW 10-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:57 A.M.

Sunset: 8:31 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday