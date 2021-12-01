Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Very nice today with warmer temperatures tomorrow

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a chilly start, temperatures will quickly warm to above average. It will be very pleasant. Most areas will see highs in the middle 70’s. A few areas may even reach the upper 70’s. There will be a light northwest to northeast wind under a sunny sky.

Cloud cover will increase overnight as temperatures fall into the middle 40’s. There will be a light southwest wind.

Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week. High temperatures will reach the low 80’s along with partly sunny skies. That is around 20 degrees above average.

A cold front will move through Saturday morning. Temperatures behind the front will stay a few degrees above average. We should see high temperatures in the upper 60’s to near 70° Saturday.

Sunday will see temperatures top out in the low 70’s. Another cold front will move in Sunday night. This will cool us down to the low to middle 60’s to start next week. The forecast looks to stay dry.

Tuesday will feature gusty WSW winds and sunny skies. Temperatures will top out in the middle 70’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly to Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 45° Winds: SW 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 69° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: WSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: ENE > ESE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: WSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 63°

Average Low Temperature: 38°

Sunrise: 7:23 A.M.

Sunset: 5:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday