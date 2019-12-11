Wednesday, December 11, 2019: Cool day with mostly sunny skies

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High pressure will continue to settle in today. low clouds will clear this afternoon and it will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be on the cool-side as they top out in the low to middle 50’s. There will be a south wind at 10-15 MPH.

A weak shortwave will move over the Big Country Thursday. The forecast will stay dry.

Above average temperatures will return Friday. The unseasonably warm temperatures will continue through the weekend.

Cooler temperatures are in store for us early next week. The forecast will remian dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. 30% AM Wintry mix. High Temperature: 53 Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. Low Temperature: 36° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: NW 10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 50° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:30 A.M.

Sunset: 5:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday