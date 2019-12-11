Wednesday, December 11, 2019: Cool day with mostly sunny skies

FORECAST SUMMARY:
High pressure will continue to settle in today. low clouds will clear this afternoon and it will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be on the cool-side as they top out in the low to middle 50’s. There will be a south wind at 10-15 MPH.
A weak shortwave will move over the Big Country Thursday. The forecast will stay dry.
Above average temperatures will return Friday. The unseasonably warm temperatures will continue through the weekend.
Cooler temperatures are in store for us early next week. The forecast will remian dry.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Mostly sunny. 30% AM Wintry mix. High Temperature: 53 Winds: S 10-15 MPH
Tonight: Partly clear. Low Temperature: 36° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH
Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: NW 10 MPH
Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Monday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 50° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH
Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH
Average High Temperature: 57°
Average Low Temperature: 34°
Sunrise: 7:30 A.M.
Sunset: 5:34 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday