Wednesday, December 15, 2021: Gusty winds with warm temperatures today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will climb all the way into the upper 70’s to near 80° along with partly sunny skies. There will be a gusty south wind. The strongest winds will be with us late this morning through the middle afternoon. South winds will become very windy at times. Most areas will be sustained at 20-30 MPH with 40 MPH wind gusts. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the Eastern Big Country from 9:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. Wind gusts will be around 40 MPH in those areas. The winds will decrease this evening, however it will stay breezy.

A weak cold front will move in tonight. A shower or a non-severe storm cannot be ruled out. This is mainly for the Southeast Big Country and Heartland. Most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will cool into the middle 50’s under partly clear skies. The winds will decrease throughout the night. By daybreak there will be a light west wind.

High temperatures on Thursday will be a little cooler. Most areas will reach the low to middle 70’s. That is still well above average.

Rain chances will move in Friday along with of a stronger cold front. Rain chances will increase Friday evening as the cold front moves through. Temperatures will be a lot cooler this weekend along with a some small chances of rain.

Temperatures Sunday morning look to be staying a degree or 2 above freezing. With a small chance of precipitation in the forecast, the threat for wintry weather is worth watching.

Another small chance of rain will be with us Monday. We should warm into the middle 60’s Tuesday as dry weather settles in.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 20-30 G40 MPH

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 54° Winds: SW > W 5-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 73° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SW 10-15 > N 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% AM Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NNE 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 55° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 62° Winds: NNW 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:33 A.M.

Sunset: 5:35 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday