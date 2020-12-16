Wednesday, December 16, 2020: Unseasonably cool with light winds today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Wednesday will stay unseasonably cool. High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 50’s. Expect a light wind out of the WNW under a sunny sky.

Thursday and Friday will be mild. Thursday will see light winds, and Friday will be breezy. A cold front will move through Friday evening. It will stay dry.

Saturday will be cool and quiet. High temperatures will be in the upper 50’s under sunny skies.

Sunday will be mild and sunny.

Next week looks to start unseasonably warm. The forecast will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 30° Winds: WSW 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: SW 10-15 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 56°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:34 A.M.

Sunset: 5:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday