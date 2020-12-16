Wednesday, December 16: Sunny and dry for Thursday

A series of cold fronts this week is not allowing our weather pattern to build those afternoon highs into the above seasonal range temperatures. In fact we will continue with pretty cool readings today and still below normal. For the rest of the day we will see lots of sun and the high climbing up to only 52 degrees. The winds will be out of the northwest and light at only 5 mph. For this evening we will see clear skies and the overnight low will drop to around 30 degrees. The winds will remain light out of the south at around 5 mph.