Wednesday, December 18, 2019: Seasonable day with sunny skies and light winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will be cool as temperatures reach the middle to upper 50’s. It will be sunny as well.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday. It will be a bit breezy.

Friday will warm into the upper 50’s to near 60. It will be partly sunny as well. A weak cold front and associated upper level trough will give our area a chance for rain showers.

A southwest flow will return for the weekend as an upper level 500 Hpa ridge strenghtnes. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s Saturday and in the middle 60’s come Sunday.

We will warm into the upper 60’s to around 70° on Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 25° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. 30% Rain showers. High Temperature: 56° Winds: S 5-10 > N 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. 20% AM Rain showers. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 0-5 > ESE 0-5 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tueday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 56°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:34 A.M.

Sunset: 5:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday