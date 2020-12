FORECAST SUMMARY:

A cold front will move through late Wednesday morning. High temperatures will be in the lower 60’s. They will be reached around noon. Expect temperatures to decrease to the middle 50’s by the middle afternoon. There will be a gusty north wind under mostly sunny skies. Relative humidity values will drop to the upper teens and lower 20’s. With the combination of the gusty wind and the dry air, fire weather conditions will be elevated.