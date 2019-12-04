Wednesday, December 4, 2019: Pleasant afternoon with unseasonably warm temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

We will warm into the upper 60’s to near 70° today as a small upper level ridge continues to have a grip on our area. A weak surface high pressure system will also be in the area. It will be partly sunny as 500 Hpa vorticity and moisture is advected in the quasi zonal upper level flow.

On Thursday, temperatures will warm-up into the middle to upper 70’s. It will be breezy as an upper level shortwave trough passes by to our north. This will make the winds come in from the west southwest. This will cause a downsloaping warming effect as the air travels from the higher elevations of New Mexico to the relatively lower elevations of west central Texas. A cold front is then progged to swoop down out of the north west behind the aforementioned upper level shortwave trough.

This cold front will be dry and will cause temperatures to cool down into the middle 50’s on Friday.

We will warm into the low to middle 60’s on Saturday and into the middle 70’s on Sunday as a steeper upper level ridge builds in.

The next chance for rain will move in on Monday of next week. A cold front Monday will help contribute to the rain chances.

Temperatures will drop down into the middle 50’s on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 48° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 77° Winds: WSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 55° Winds: N 10-15 G20 > NNE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: WSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. Breezy. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 68° Winds: WNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 54° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 36°

Sunrise: 7:25 A.M.

Sunset: 5:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday