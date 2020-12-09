Wednesday, December 9, 2020: Unseasonably warm weather continues today with changes coming

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The warming trend will continue for today day along with a continuation of sunny skies and light winds. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70’s. That is around 15° – 20° above average. Overnight, most areas will fall into the middle 40’s. The heartland areas will fall into the middle 30’s. There will be a light south wind under clear skies.

Thursday see a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures around 80°. Cloud cover will increase ahead of a cold front that will move through Friday morning. Expect a 50% chance for rain showers Thursday night into Friday morning.

After early morning showers, Friday afternoon looks to be dry and cooler. High temperatures will be in the middle 60’s under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will be cool and quiet. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 50’s along with mostly sunny skies.

Seasonable temperatures will return Monday and continue Tuesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 46° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 50% PM Rain showers. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 50% AM Rain showers. High Temperature: 63° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 50° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: WNW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:29 A.M.

Sunset: 5:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday