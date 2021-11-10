Wednesday evening forecast: a mild cold front on the way

Wednesday, November 10th, 2021

Tonight: Storms move out east with the development of the cold front. Overnight expect temperatures to drop into the upper 40’s with winds continuing from the west-southwest towards the north following the front at 5 mph.

Veterans Day: Temperatures to start the morning will be a bit cool, so grab the jacket on the way out and if you get cold really easily you can hold on to it through the evening. If not, you can forget about it heading into the PM. Overnight lows will be into the mid 40’s with winds from the north switching to the east around 5-10 mph.

Future Discussion: Two more cold fronts, the first arriving Friday, the second, Sunday these fronts will reinforce the mid 60’s temperatures. The second front you won’t really be able to fell the difference in fact temperatures will keep rising. Heading into next week you’ll want to grab the cold beverages for next week.