Wednesday Evening Forecast: Sunny Skies with A few chances for severe weather towards the south.

May 27th, 2020

Tonight: Mostly Clear for tonight as overnight lows reach the lower 60’s. Winds coming out of the east around 5 mph. Calm conditions especially compared to this afternoon.

Tomorrow: Heading into tomorrow expect those temperatures to be in the mid 80’s. during the early afternoon hours some isolated shower. Should be brief and fast moving. overnight lows hanging around the 60’s.

Future Discussion: as for the last week of May we’ll continue to see those sunny skies and with temperatures in the 80’s and 90’s heading into June. With overnight lows consistently in the 60’s.