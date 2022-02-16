FORECAST SUMMARY:

Morning cloud cover will gradually clear out for most as we head through the morning. Most areas will become partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. Cloud cover will hang on a little longer in the Eastern Big Country and Heartland. Those areas will stay mostly cloudy. Gusty south winds will usher in low level moisture to the Central and Eastern Big Country. Dew points will be in the 40s and 50s for those areas. The increase in moisture will give us fuel for some potential evening storms. The air will stay dry in the Northwest Big Country. The gusty south wind will give those areas elevated fire weather.

A dry line will approach this evening with a cold front following close behind it. Storm chances increase this evening and continue into the night. The best chance for activity will be from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. in the Northwestern Big Country. Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible for the whole forecast area. The main concerns are large hail, damaging winds, and lightning. Rain and storm chances will end around 5:00 a.m. as the cold front exits our forecast area. As cold air moves in behind the front, the Northern Big Country will face a very small chance of some light wintry precipitation. Impacts from this will be very little if any. This chance will end during the mid-morning as dry air moves in from the north.

Thursday will otherwise be a chilly and windy day. High temperatures will only reach the upper 40s. A gusty north wind will make it feel a few degrees colder. Cloud cover will move in from the north. It will be a mostly cloudy day.

We will then get into a warming trend as dry weather settles in. Sunday will see highs in the 70s.

The forecast looks a little unsettled as we head into next week. Rain chances look to move in Monday night. Tuesday may feature a late cold front. This is still far out, so the details are not certain.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 70% PM evening Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Increasing clouds. 70% Rain and Thunderstorms. Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 39° Winds: S 20-25 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 50% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 48° Winds: N 20-25 G35 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: SSW 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 73° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 63°

Average Low Temperature: 38°

Sunrise: 7:20 A.M.

Sunset: 6:26 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday