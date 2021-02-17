Wednesday, February 17, 2021: Below freezing temperatures continue along with cloudy skies

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Wednesday morning will see slick roads with lows in the middle teens and lower 20’s. A *FREEZE FOG ADVISORY* is in effect through 11AM for the western and southern Big Country. Visibilities may be reduced to a 1/4 mile or less at times. A thin layer of ice may form on the roads already covered in snow and ice. This will create very dangerous driving conditions. There will be a slight chance for a wintry mix with highs in the middle 20’s. It will be cloudy. Expect a slight breeze out of the NNE. This will make it feel around 10 degrees colder.

Thursday will see high temperatures near 26° with decreasing cloud cover. The morning will be cloudy while the afternoon looks mostly sunny. It will be breezy.

We will finally see above freezing temperatures on Friday. After another frigid morning, expect highs in the middle 40’s under sunny skies.

The weekend will see highs in the middle 50’s with lots of sun.

Monday will see a highs in the low 60’s. Above average temperatures will return Tuesday! It will be sunny.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 20% Wintry Mixture. High Temperature: 24° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 13° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Decreasing Clouds. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 26° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 46° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 61°

Average Low Temperature: 37°

Sunrise: 7:19 A.M.

Sunset: 6:27 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday