One more day. One more day of freezing temperatures and then we are finally going to get some warmer and thawing weather for the foreseeable future. I hope you're staying warm out there, especially those of you who have not had power for days now.

Tonight: Frigid temps stick around as most of the area drops down into the upper single digits and low teens. Winds will remain on the breezier side at around 10 to 20 mph with more possible light flurries extending into the overnight hours.