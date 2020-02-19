Wednesday, February 19, 2020: Chilly, cloudy, and rainy day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will be chilly, cloudy, and rainy. Rain will start in southern areas in the mid to late AM hours. Rain chances will then expand northward as the day progresses. The best chance for rain in Abilene will be in the evening continuing into the early morning hours on Thursday. As far as rain totals go, the central Big Country will see 0.5″ – 1″ of rain. The northwestern Big Country will see up to 0.5″ while the higher totals of 1.5″ to up to 2″ will be seen in the southwestern Big Country and Heartland.

Rain chances will taper off Thursday afternoon after a continental polar air mass advects into our area. As a result of this air mass displacement, high temperatures will be a few degrees cooler Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be dry and chilly.

The weekend will see a warming trend. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50’s to near 60°. Sunday will fearture a strong west wind. This feature will warm temperatures up to the upper 60’s as cool to mild air from the higher elevations of New Mexico travels west. When it travels west it will encounter lower elevations and higher pressure. As a result the kinetic energy of the air mass will increase as the air compresses. There is also a slight chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Mild and sunny weather will be seen on Monday.

Tuesday will feature seasonable temperatures.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 90% Rain. High Temperature: 46° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. 80% Rain. High Temperature: 36° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain. High Temperature: 41° Winds: NE 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy . High Temperature: 48° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy . 20% PM Rain. High Temperature: 59° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain. Windy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: W 20-25 G30 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 61°

Average Low Temperature: 38°

Sunrise: 7:18 A.M.

Sunset: 6:28 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday