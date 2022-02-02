FORECAST SUMMARY:

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WARNING for most of the Big Country and Heartland from 12:00 p.m. Wednesday through 6:00 p.m. Thursday. Significant impacts from a winter storm are possible during this time. Wintry mixed precipitation may become heavy during this time causing hazardous conditions for travel. It will become dangerously cold at times. Wind chill values may drop to as low as -10°F. Exposure in temperatures this low will cause a risk of frost bite and even hypothermia.

Here is a rough timeline of what you can expect…..

Gusty north winds behind a Tuesday evening cold front will usher in a noteworthy arctic air mass. This will be the coldest air of the winter season so far. Rain chances will move in daybreak Wednesday. Precipitation chances will increase during the afternoon. High temperatures today will be reached during the morning. Most areas will only get into the low 40s. Temperatures will fall to around freezing during the afternoon hours. The drive home from school and work Wednesday afternoon/evening has the potential to become hazardous as the rain changes to freezing rain and sleet. A light glaze of ice may form on outdoor surfaces, including tree branches and power lines, from any freezing rain. This along with gusty north winds will introduce a power outage threat. The Southeastern Big Country and Heartland won’t fall to below freezing until around 6:00 p.m. this evening. They will just see a cold rain until that time. A change to freezing rain and sleet will occur during the evening.

A change to all snow is expected late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning as temperatures plummet to the low to middle teens. Wind chill values will be as low as -10° during this time. These temperatures are dangerous. Exposure in this type of weather will cause a risk of frost bite and even hypothermia. This chance of snow will continue through the morning and may even linger into the afternoon. Snow accumulations look to be around 3″-5″ for most areas. There may even be some higher totals across the Northern Big Country. The Southeastern Big Country and Heartland will see around 1″-3″ of snow and ice. Hazardous traveling conditions and dangerously cold temperatures will continue through Thursday. High temperatures will only reach the low 20s. A breezy north wind will make it feel around 10° colder.

Road conditions will likely suffer through Friday morning as temperatures will stay well below freezing. Friday morning will see single digit temperatures in a few spots. Afternoon highs will approach the freezing mark with bright sunshine. There will be some melting Friday afternoon, however any leftover moisture will freeze over again Friday night. Black ice will likely form Saturday morning. Temperatures will reach the 40s by Saturday afternoon putting an end to hazardous travel.

How to prepare…..

It is a good idea to have plenty of food and water to avoid any unnecessary trips to the store. Also, make sure to have plenty of gas for generators and vehicles. Keep in mind the plants, pets, and pipes.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today (Groundhog Day): *WINTER STORM WARNING* Cloudy. 90% Rain then Wintry mix then Snow Showers. High Temperature: 41° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: *WINTER STORM WARNING* Cloudy. 90% Wintry mix then Snow. Wind chill: -10° Low Temperature: 38° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: *WINTER STORM WARNING* Mostly Cloudy. 70% AM Snow Showers. High Temperature: 22° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 31° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 41° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 44° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 50° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 61°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:32 A.M.

Sunset: 6:13 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday