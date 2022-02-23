FORECAST SUMMARY:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will remain in effect through 12PM Thursday. Freezing drizzle will be possible this afternoon. A better chance of more widespread light freezing rain and sleet will move in tonight. Expect some ice accumulations. A light glaze to 0.2″ of ice will be possible. Slightly higher totals will be possible in the Northeast Big Country. Travel will become hazardous at times.

A line of storms moved through the Big Country last night giving us some freezing rain and sleet. Well below freezing temperatures produced some icy spots and hazardous travel conditions. Chances of widespread freezing rain and sleet will end late this morning. The afternoon will feature a slight chance of freezing drizzle. Not much melting if any will occur this afternoon as highs only reach the middle 20s. It will be overcast, cold, and windy. A gusty north northeast wind will make it feel around 10 degrees colder.

A better chance of a wintry mix will move in tonight and continue into Thursday morning. This is the best chance for any accumulating ice. Expect some slick areas on the roads Thursday morning. Chances of wintry precipitation will end by around noon. Cloud cover will clear a little as we head into the middle to late afternoon. The sun will help temperatures recover to the low 40s. Traveling conditions will drastically improve as these warmer temperatures melt the ice.

Thursday night will see temperatures fall into the teens. Any leftover moisture will freeze for the Friday morning commute. Impacts from this won’t be widespread, however there may be a few slick spots.

Temperatures will stay chilly Friday and Saturday. Highs will only be in the low to middle 40s with lows below the freezing mark. Friday will be dry, however there is a chance for sleet Saturday morning.

Closer to average temperatures will return as we head into next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 20% Freezing drizzle. High Temperature: 25° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. 70% Wintry Mix. Low Temperature: 21° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 70% AM Wintry Mix. High Temperature: 40° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 42° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% AM Wintry Mix. High Temperature: 40° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 64°

Average Low Temperature: 39°

Sunrise: 7:13 A.M.

Sunset: 6:31 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday